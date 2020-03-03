Nighttime tornadoes bring added dangers

Dixie Alley is no stranger to seeing tornadoes spin up after dark.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Louisville keep a close eye on the ever-changing weather.

The nighttime hours bring an added danger.

"It's the worst type of tornado because a lot of people, even when we issue the warnings, they want some sort of visual confirmation," Joe Sullivan, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Louisville, said. "But at night time you have the double whammy of it's already dark out and in the case of last night, you've already gone to bed."

Those two things combined can make it more difficult to stay safe during the nighttime hours. But there are a few things you can do.

"The important thing is you have to have situation awareness. What that means is, you pay attention when the weather is bad," Sullivan said. "If you don't have to get up early in the morning, in that case, if it looks like it's really bad off to your west, heading your way, stay tuned to the local weather and see what the tv meteorologist is saying because they are there for that purpose."

If you know that inclement weather is coming in, you should allow for push notifications from your WKYT weather app, so our weather team can keep you up to date.

Another thing that can be handy is a weather radio. It can wake you up if you're asleep, and ultimately save your life.

"Weather radio coverage does reach most of the areas in rural Kentucky now," Sullivan said. "I wish they were required in every house like smoke detectors because they serve the same purpose as a smoke detector. They wake you up in the middle of the night when your senses are down while you're sleeping."

Just like your smoke detector, as we spring forward this weekend, make sure to switch out the batteries in your weather radio, too.