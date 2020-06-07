Ninth night of Lexington protest interrupted by fight

Just after 10:30 Saturday night a fight broke out between protesters and an individual in a car at an intersection.

WKYT

Protesters blocked the intersection of Maxwell and South Limestone Streets.

Police responded to calls of an assault near Tin Roof.

Police say a man got out of his Uber with his wife. Witnesses saw him point his finger at protesters. A protester approached the car. Seconds later, a fight broke out.

One of the individuals involved in the fight was arrested earlier this week. Kaulbert Wilson, 19, was charged with assault, inciting a riot and other charges following Monday night's protest.

There was kicking and punches were thrown. More protesters joined in during the altercation.

The Uber passenger left the scene with a bloodied face. He was assessed by medical professionals on the scene. Police say he suffered minor injuries.

So far no arrests have been made.

This story will be updated with the latest information.

