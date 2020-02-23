No. 1 South Carolina tops No. 14 Kentucky 67-58

Zia Cooke scored 20 points and No. 1 South Carolina held 14th-ranked Kentucky to 30% shooting to win 67-58 on Sunday, earning its 21st consecutive victory.

The win, coupled with Mississippi State's loss to Alabama earned the Gamecocks the Southeastern Conference regular season championship.

The Gamecocks trailed early before outscoring the Wildcats 17-1 over the final 5:14 of the first quarter.

Rhyne Howard had 24 points and 11 rebounds for Kentucky.

The Wildcats (20-6, 9-5) host Georgia Thursday on Senior Night.