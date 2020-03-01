No. 15 Kentucky falls to Vanderbilt in regular season finale

Despite 26 points from Rhyne Howard, No. 15 Kentucky lost to Vanderbilt 70-64 Sunday afternoon on the road.

The Commodores outscored the Wildcats 24-9 over the game's final ten minutes to turn a nine-point deficit into a six-point victory.

Kentucky (21-7, 10-6 SEC) hit just 20 of its 60 field goal attempts in the game, including just seven of 24 from behind the arc. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt connected on half of its shots, including one of three from behind the arc. The Commodores used their superior size to dominate points in the paint, 42-28.

Keke McKinney was the only other Wildcat in double figures with ten points.

Despite the loss, Kentucky earns the No. 3 seed in the SEC Women's Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina. The Wildcats will open play in the quarterfinals Friday night at 8:30.