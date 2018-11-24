No. 15 Kentucky routs Louisville 56-10 to win Governor's Cup

Kentucky rushed for 343 yards and threw for 261 yards and routed Louisville 56-10 Saturday night for its first 9-3 regular season since 1977.

Terry Wilson threw for 261 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown. Benny Snell rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns and A.J. Rose topped 100 yards as well in the win.

Benny Snell opened the scoring to make it 7-0, Terry Wilson scored to make it 14-0 and thanks to two Wilson touchdown throws to Lynn Bowden Jr. the Cats opened up a 35-10 lead at halftime. Josh Ali and A.J. Rose stretched out the lead to 49-10 in the second half and they cruised from there.

At 9-3, Kentucky will learn its bowl game destination on December 2.