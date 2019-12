No. 19 Kentucky put up a tough fight against rival No. 3 Louisville in Saturday's overtime nailbiter, UK walking away with the 78 - 70 win.

Kentucky's record now improves to 9 - 3.

UK's next opponent is Missouri on January 4. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. from Rupp Arena.

U of L's next game is also January 4 at 2 p.m. They face Florida State at home.