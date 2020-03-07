No. 3 seed Kentucky confident it can beat Miss State in SEC semis

After the first semifinal between South Carolina and Arkansas, it's Kentucky and Mississippi state in the night cap. From a confidence standpoint, the Wildcats are playing with house money in Greenville.

Photo: UK Athletics

That locker room Friday night was all smiles after blowing past Tennessee, but there’s another factor at stake. Kentucky already has an 11-point win this season over the second-seeded Bulldogs.

"It gives us a lot of things that we can look at that we did positively that worked against them and what didn’t work," said Rhyne Howard. "It also still gives us things we can do better and I think that win gives us the edge that we need."

"We have to be ready for a real tough game," said Kentucky head coach Matthew Mitchell. "They are an outstanding team. We played real hard and we were able to earn the victory and we are proud of that one. It’s a great opportunity for us. We love playing in this tournament and happy to have another opportunity in it."

Saturday night's semifinal is set for 7:30 on ESPNU.