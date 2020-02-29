No. 8 Kentucky beats No. 15 Auburn to win SEC regular season title

Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey combined for 35 points and No. 8 Kentucky beat No. 15 Auburn 73-66 Saturday afternoon to win its 49th SEC regular season championship.

Kentucky (24-5, 14-2) will be the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament.

The Wildcats finished 27-33 from the free-throw line and Quickley finished 11-11 from the line.

Nick Richards added 14 points for Kentucky and Nate Sestina poured in eleven points off the bench.

The Wildcats went on a 20-3 run in the first half to take a 40-37 lead at halftime.

Kentucky hosts Tennessee Tuesday and visits Florida next Saturday to wrap up the regular season.