No. 8 Kentucky beats No. 15 Auburn to win SEC regular season title

Kentucky's Ashton Hagans, left, looks for an opening against Auburn's Anfernee McLemore (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey combined for 35 points and No. 8 Kentucky beat No. 15 Auburn 73-66 Saturday afternoon to win its 49th SEC regular season championship.

Kentucky (24-5, 14-2) will be the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament.

The Wildcats finished 27-33 from the free-throw line and Quickley finished 11-11 from the line.

Nick Richards added 14 points for Kentucky and Nate Sestina poured in eleven points off the bench.

The Wildcats went on a 20-3 run in the first half to take a 40-37 lead at halftime.

Kentucky hosts Tennessee Tuesday and visits Florida next Saturday to wrap up the regular season.

 
