No Kentucky Derby tomorrow but you can still celebrate

For the first time since World War II, there will be no Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May due to the coronavirus pandemic. The race is rescheduled for September 5th.

The Kentucky Derby is Kentucky's day to shine around the world.

"It's the greatest mystery story of all of sports in my opinion, which 3-year-old can run a mile and a quarter the fastest the first Saturday in May," says former sports manager Dick Gabriel.

Not this year. The event's been postponed until the Fall. But, you can still celebrate what makes the Run for the Roses, special.

"Whether it's putting on a hat, whether it's making the perfect mint julep, you know whether it's throwing some roses together in the comfort in your own home to decorate your table, we want you to feel like you're a part of the celebration that makes the Kentucky Derby so special," says communications vice president for Churchill Downs Incorporated Tonya Abeln.

The "Kentucky Derby Triple Crown Showdown" airs tomorrow. It's a virtual race with all 13 triple crown winners running. Churchill Downs hopes to raise one million dollars tomorrow for COVID-19 charities.

"The party was going to be off the chart," says founder of Poor Man's Harlan County derby Eve Party Bill Morgan.

Derby Eve parties are also looking different. The Poor Man's Harlan County Derby Eve Party, an event that's raised thousands of dollars for many charities, is also postponing until the fall.

"It won't be a major auction like we do the regular Derby party, but we'll figure out a way to make Catholic Charities some money this fall," says Morgan.

Some good news. When the time comes for all Derby festivities, we may be in for even more of a treat.

"It will be a lot of 3-year-olds that have won quite a bit, they're more seasoned, might be a better race," says Gabriel.

Churchill Downs is encouraging fans to get involved by posting pictures on social media with the hashtag KY Derby at Home.