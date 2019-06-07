"No Words": Lexington Police recount Krispy Kreme truck fire

Lexington Police gained national attention with their grief-stricken photos after a Krispy Kreme truck caught fire on New Year's Eve.

Several officers shared photos looking sad, next to the charred remains of the box truck. Those officers are sharing their side of the story in a video titled: "No Words - the true story of the Krispy Kreme doughnut truck fire".

You've seen the pictures and read the comments. In honor of #NationalDoughnutDay, hear the "hole" story from officers and other witnesses about the great Krispy Kreme doughnut truck fire of New Year's Eve 2018.#copslovedoughnuts #nowords https://t.co/zXGVjL7i72 — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) June 7, 2019

The 13-minute video goes through the first moments the officers heard the call go out, to the moments they realized "the doughnuts couldn't be saved".

"We realized that no doughnuts were going to be saved", said Officer Chris Flannery. "Once the fire was extinguished, I kind of coerced the others to take pictures just for our grief."

Days after the fire, Krispy Kreme was there to console the officers, delivering several boxes of doughnuts.