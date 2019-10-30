No after-school activities for Fayette County Public Schools on day of President Trump’s rally

President Trump visited Eastern Kentucky University on October 13, 2018. Photo: WKYT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools will not have any after-school activities on Monday, Nov. 4. It’s the same day President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally inside Rupp Arena.

School officials say the decision is based on the potential afternoon traffic impact from the presidential visit.

The school day will go on as scheduled, and students will be dismissed at their usual times.

School officials say all after-school and evening activities, including extra-curricular, co-curricular, extended-day programs, practices, performances, games, clubs and meetings are all canceled.

After-school care programs will be open and will be flexible with families stuck in traffic.

All Fayette County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 5, for Election Day.

 
