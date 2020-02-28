No decision by Supreme Court on death penalty as Lexington murder trial nears

We could be closer to the trial for a man charged in a 2013 Lexington murder.

Police say Travis Bredhold shot and killed Mike Patel during a robbery.

Prosecutors are asking for the death penalty, but Bredhold's attorneys have, so far, successfully argued, that option should be off the table since Bredhold was 18 when the crime was committed.

It's been about seven years since the murder, Bredhold's attorneys hope there won't be any more delays in the trial.

The defense filed two motions Friday about evidence in this case.

One of those motions would require the Commonwealth to submit all discovery at least 60 days before the start of the trial.

Bredhold's attorneys say if new evidence is presented just before the trial, it would take more time to look over that information, delaying the trial even more.

It's already been delayed as the court waits for a decision by the Supreme Court on whether or not people younger than 21 will be eligible for the death penalty.

Bredhold's attorneys say the Supreme Court's decision and the timeframe for the evidence will influence how they prepare for the trial.

"That will change only the penalty phase of the trial, in addition to the jury selection part of the trial, said Audrey Woosnam, defense attorney. "And it's hard for us to prepare for June first not knowing what kind of trial we're going into and the length of the trial we're going into."

The Supreme Court still hasn't made a decision about the possibility of the death penalty and there's no timetable for when it must be made.

We were told a decision could come as early as March.

Bredhold's trial is scheduled to begin on June 1.