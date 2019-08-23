No end in Blackjewel bankruptcy case as judge calls for evidentiary hearing

Many hoping for a conclusion to ongoing tensions between miners and Blackjewel, LLC will have to wait a little longer.

On Friday, a judge called for an evidentiary hearing to better understand the chain of events that led to miners protesting in Harlan County.

For over a month now, miners have been camped out on a set of train tracks in Harlan, blocking coal trains from leaving as they demand payment for work they did prior to Blackjewel filing for bankruptcy.

Now, the judge is asking all parties to hash out a timeline of events leading up to that protest.

Meanwhile, Blackjewel wants their coal and says time isn’t on their side. They say the coal is deteriorating and losing value, estimating the loss to be somewhere between five and six million dollars.

Another concern is the coal’s combustibility, meaning the longer it sits there, the more likely it is to burst into flames.

For now, however, the waiting game continues. The evidentiary hearing should take place in the next ten to fourteen days.

