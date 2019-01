Multiple crews from different fire departments came together to battle a commercial truck fire on southbound I-75 Saturday night.

Firefighters say they were called to mile marker 56 in Rockcastle County around 10:00 p.m.

Pictures from the scene show the semi completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from Mt. Vernon and Brodhead managed to put the fire out, supported by Rockcastle EMS, the Rockcastle Sheriff & Constables, and Kentucky State Police.