No injuries after crash sends SUV into Lexington business



Clean-up is underway at a Lexington business after a vehicle crashed into a building.

The wreck happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and High Street.

An employee at the business, an architectural firm, tells WKYT this is the third time in thirty years this has happened to them. The intersection has no traffic lights, only stop signs and flashing red lights, which means drivers have to rely on people following traffic patterns.

People working nearby call crashes in the intersection common. Friday morning's crash involved a man in town for cancer treatment who was a little lost, said he was confused by the intersection, and ended up hitting an SUV. The crash forced the SUV into the building.

Fire crews removed all the broken glass. A crew is now trying to repair the damage.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

