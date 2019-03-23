No injuries, three cars hit in overnight shooting in Lexington

Police say three cars were shot early Saturday morning in Lexington.

Officers say they were called to Darly Drive around 2 a.m.

When they arrived, investigators say they found shell casings in the road and two unoccupied cars with bullet holes.

Not long after, officers say they were called to a Marathon gas station on East New Circle Road where a man told them he had been shot at on Darly Drive.

According to police, the man told them that three juveniles shot at his car in the area.

No one was hurt in the shootings, and no suspects have been identified.

