'No kid should be cold': Kentucky man collects coats to help less fortunate

It wasn't that long ago we were sweating in those hot 90 degree September days. But soon it will be cold, as winter is right around the corner. That's why a Lincoln County man is once again asking his community to step forward to help those who struggle to stay warm.

They were in downtown Lexington when Greg Snow's then 5-year-old daughter saw some people staying in boxes and tents, but she thought they were just camping.

It was cold then and soon it got even colder. News reports gave Snow's daughter an even harsher dose of the cold hard truth of the frigid conditions. She saw that two homeless people had died and said, "Dad you've got to do something."

But then, the Snows found themselves in a similar situation when a fire in February 2012 took nearly all they owned.

"People come under hard times," Snow said. "We've been there. When our house burned, we had nothing."

They took that experience of having nothing themselves into organizing a way to pay forward what was given to them.

"Dad, put it on Facebook," Snow's daughter said. Her desire to help resulted in a flood of compassion, all in the form of coats.

"Day and a half later, we had over 500 items," Snow said.

They're still doing it-- today through Saturday they'll collect at the Stanford Baptist Christian Life center.

"No kid should be cold," Snow said. But it's not just kids. Coats will go to homeless shelters and possibly even the county jail.

"It's to help people in all walks of life," Snow said. "We are not putting people in certain categories. We just want people to stay warm."

But Snow says it's always the reaction from children that makes it all worth it.

The coat drive will take place from 9-4:00 Thursday and Friday and from 9-12:00 Saturday at the Christian Life Center at Stanford Baptist in downtown Stanford.