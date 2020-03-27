No more than ten people can attend Kentucky funeral services

Funeral homes are adjusting to a new norm and having challenging conversations with families after an executive order passed down from Governor Andy Beshear.

The order calls for no more than ten people at any Kentucky funeral service and all services must be private. This includes visitations and grave-side burials. Funeral homes are also no longer open to the public unless funeral arrangements are being made.

The requirement follows strict social distancing guidelines to 'flatten the curve' of COVID-19.

Greg Lakes is the owner of Lakes Funeral Home in Berea. He is also a member of the State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors. He says thousands walk through the doors a year to pay their respects. While the focus is always on the family, public health is now on the forefront too.

"We are all taking this very seriously and our families are too, " said Lakes. "Everybody seems to be very understanding and agreeing that we want to be a team player."

Though most families understand the new requirement before walking through the door, he says the conversation never gets easy. Many families struggle picking only ten people permitted to come to the service.

"Everybody has more than ten family members or what you would consider immediate family members so that is very difficult. The family looks at you and says 'who do we tell that can't come?' It's very difficult for them."

Lakes says they have tried balancing the change by now live streaming some services over Facebook with the family's consent. He says at one time 60 people will tune in to watch the service -- the same amount that frequents an average in-person service.

Meanwhile, many employees have been working from home and only coming to the funeral home when needed. The funeral home says cleaning routines have also changed with more in depth cleaning and less one-on-one interactions with the public in tight spaces.

