No new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington on Monday

Great news for Lexington in the battle against COVID-19

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says there were no new cases to report Monday and no new deaths.

The health department says weekends are typically slower on reporting because not as many providers are testing.

Officials say until there’s widespread testing overall, they won't know what the true prevalence of COVID-19 is in Lexington.

However, they say they remain hopeful the numbers are trending lower lately because social/physical distancing measures are working. It’s important to stay the course and keep following the guidelines.

According to the health department's website, 77% of the city's COVID-19 patients have been released from isolation and are improving at home and expected to recover.

The city's current total of cases is now to 221 with 7 deaths.

The current official state numbers are 2,960 total cases and 148 total deaths.