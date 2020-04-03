No new deaths, seven new cases of COVID-19 in Fayette County on Friday

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported Friday from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

A release from the department states there are now a total of 137 cases in Fayette County.

That means seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday.

There have been a total of 5 deaths in Lexington from the virus.

The health department says 32% of cases in Fayette County have been released from isolation, meaning they are no longer considered contagious.

Those who have been released from isolation are improving at home and are expected to recover.