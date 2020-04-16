No plans to change COVID-19 briefings after protest

Dozens of protesters gathered at the state capitol on Wednesday just as the governor was addressing Kentuckians during his daily 5 p.m. COVID-19 briefing.

Shouts from the protesters and the sounds of their noisemaking devices from outside the briefing room could be heard over the microphones inside the room and were broadcast across Kentucky.

After speaking with Kentucky State Police and Governor Beshear’s Office on Thursday, no major changes to the governor’s briefings have been announced at this time, though that may change as the day progresses.

State police tell WKYT that no paperwork has been filed for a protest today.

On Wednesday, protesters upset over the decision to keep small businesses closed initially gathered on the lawn between the Capitol and the Annex. They then moved over to the portico just outside the briefing room.

Governor Beshear said the restrictions must continue in order to save lives, but protesters say they believe there is another way.

“There is no way small business is going to overcome this,” says John Kemper, who was among the protesters. “There’s got to be a practical way to practice social distancing.”

WKYT has reached out to state police to determine if individuals involved in the protest would be issued quarantine notices. While protesters initially appeared to be practicing social distancing during their demonstration, once they moved to the portico they appeared to be very close to one another.

