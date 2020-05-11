No rent brings more financial struggle for Lexington landlord

Sue Pollitt made the dive into the rental real estate business 22 years ago when she had no money saved for retirement. She was a single mom of two. Fast-forward to today, the financial challenges of no rent payments from her small six tenant apartment building is becoming overwhelming.

Landlords are not being heard, according to Sue Pollitt.

The Kentucky Supreme Court decided to temporarily not accept eviction filings until further notice. Governor Andy Beshear says it was a move needed to keep everyone in their home during the pandemic.

Pollitt says since the order, she has not seen a full month's worth of rent from her six tenants since March. Some pay while others say they won't, even when they have enough money, telling Pollitt she can't evict them anyways.

She's now worried when the bank comes knocking in the coming months she won't be able to pay the mortgage for her apartment her tenants live in. She's also in the middle of remission from Leukemia. Landlords are not being heard, according to her.

"They are being overlooked because the fact is we have to have our rent. We owe bills," said Pollitt. "We are the same as the tenant. We are no different than the tenant. We have the same responsibility the tenant has."

On Saturday, dozens drove Lexington streets demanding Governor Beshear prolong the no eviction order.

The #CancelRent movement has gained national attention. It calls on government officials to cancel rent or mortgage payments until more people can find jobs to afford a place to live.

Pollitt says she has helped plenty and will continue to, but bills and expenses are piling up. She doesn't want to evict anyone but says the government needs to find a way that benefits both the tenant and the landlord. She feels the pressure is being placed on her.

" We the little people should be able to get to the government and speak and get something done instead of putting us all in the same category," said Pollitt.

Eviction cases could be heard as soon as June.