No younglings can buy Death Stars in Lexington, per city ordinance

Hey Star Wars fans, this is a reminder no one under the age of 18 can buy or own Death Stars in the city of Lexington.

This comes ahead of the opening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on Dec. 20.

Okay, so, the ordinance doesn't apply to the space station armed with a planet-destroying superlaser.

Instead, it's in reference to shurikens, or ninja stars. You can read the full ordinance here.

Lexington police reminded folks on Twitter that anyone in violation could be fined between $50-100.