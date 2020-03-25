Gov. Beshear releases Exec. Order for 'non-life-sustaining' businesses to close Thursday

Governor Andy Beshear has released an Executive Order detailing additional steps to try and contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Executive Order is available to read online here.

During his daily press conference on Tuesday, Governor Beshear said the order for non-life-sustaining businesses to close to in-person services would be expanded.

Some retail businesses had already close their doors. Others were allowing people to shop online, and then they would bring goods out to them.

Now, all businesses that aren’t one of the groups considered life-sustaining will close to in-person traffic. That’s services like attorneys, accountants, and real estate. The order goes into effect at 8 p.m. Thursday.

During all of this, the governor has said it’s important that businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, gas stations, laundromats, gun stores, and others remain open, although they should work to limit any kind of interactions between customers.

As for the new businesses added to that ban he said many of them could be performed from home.

“If you are a lawyer, accountant, or in real estate much of that can be performed from home,” said Governor Beshear, adding, “And, if we need to change regulations, we will do that.”

The order does allow for professional services to conduct in-person transactions where telecommuting is impossible.

Realtors tell us they anticipate home closings will be able to continue as planned.

In addition to closing businesses to in-person traffic, the order also says evictions in the commonwealth are directed to cease until the State of Emergency has ended.

Beshear’s team says more information about the new order will be revealed Wednesday during the governor’s 5 p.m. press conference.