Non-profit group hosts car show to educate people about electric cars

A car show in Lexington wasn’t filled with your typical vintage car enthusiasts. This one was all about electric cars.

Evolve KY is a non-profit electric automobile group.

With hundreds of members across the state, Wrensey Gill wanted to start up a group in here in Lexington.

Saturday, they hosted their fourth annual car show.

With about 15 electric and hybrid cars on display, it was a chance for the community to learn more about this environmentally friendly option.

“It's bringing awareness,” Vice President Wrensey Gill said. “Most people don’t realize, like my Nissan Leaf, the first month I had it, I drove 1,000 miles on it for fifteen dollars.”

“They're extremely fun to drive, they're extremely quiet and clean,” Club member Jason Luo said. “Once you drive one, it'll be the most memorable moment of your life.”

Gill said they had nearly 300 people come out to learn about the cars and even take test rides.

The group's next event will be an electric car caravan to from Lexington to Louisville on Saturday, September 21.

To learn more about the group and their events, find them online at evolveky.org.