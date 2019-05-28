North Carolina 'Land of Oz' theme park reopens in June

If you follow the yellow brick road to Beech Mountain, North Carolina, you will soon find the 'Wizard of Oz' themed park named the 'Land of Oz.'

People have clicked the heels of their ruby red slippers to reach The Land of Oz since 1970, according to WGHP. The park operated from 1970 to 1980 and will come out of its poppy-induced slumber on Thursday, June 6.

We cannot confirm if there are flying monkeys or lollipop kids, but starting in June, the new interactive 'Journey with Dorothy' will bring out the inner munchkin in everyone.

The original 'Wizard of Oz' film released in 1939, making this year the 80th anniversary since the movie released.

Tickets for a 'Journey with Dorothy' starts at $27.50.

For more information on the park check here.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ. All rights reserved.