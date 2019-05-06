North Dakota man hopes to find mystery man who left winning Kentucky Derby ticket behind at bar

The Kentucky Derby is even making the news up north.

Sister Station KFYR reports that a man at a Bismarck, North Dakota bar bet some cash on underdog Country House before the 145th running of the Derby, but left his winning ticket behind before the controversial reversal of the race.

That ticket is now worth hundreds of dollars.

A man who spoke to the mystery bettor at the bar before the race is now trying to find the man who left his ticket behind.

“I've got this ticket for him that's worth over $600, and so I want to find Ed. Can you help me find Ed,” said Bradley King.

King said that the mystery bettor Ed has white hair, a white beard and was wearing wire-rimmed glasses.

If you think you know Ed, or if you are Ed, contact the South Prairie Dental Office.

That winning ticket will expire in 90 days. King says if doesn’t find Ed before then, he’ll cash the ticket and hold onto the money until he finds Ed, even if it takes until next year’s Kentucky Derby.