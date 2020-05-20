North Hardin safety Jordan Lovett commits to Kentucky

North Hardin three-star safety Jordan Lovett has committed to Kentucky.

He is the sixth-ranked prospect in Kentucky in the 2021 class and was recruited by Vince Marrow. He chose the Wildcats over Ball State, Boston College, Cincinnati and Eastern Kentucky.

Kentucky now has commitments from four of the top eight players in the state in the 2021 class. Frederick Douglass star Dekel Crowdus, North Hardin teammate La'Vell Wright and Somerset's Kaiya Sheron have already committed.

The Wildcats are projected to land the state's No. 4 prospect in Bowling Green tight end Jordan Dingle and they are also in the mix for the state's top-ranked prospect Jager Burton (Frederick Douglass).

Lovett is the ninth member of the 2021 class for Kentucky, joining Crowdus, running back La'Vell Wright, defensive end Kahlil Saunders, offensive tackles David Wohlabaugh and Paul Rodriguez, quarterback Kaiya Sheron and wide receivers Chauncey Magwood and Armond Scott.