Northern Kentucky teens charged after threatening to 'shoot up' school

Two teenagers are facing a felony charge after Boone County deputies say the two threatened to 'shoot up' their school.

Deputies took two 14-year-old freshmen into custody on Monday.

After investigating, deputies learned the teens made threats to shoot up the Ignite Academy in Erlanger, Ky.

The school resource officer for Ignite Academy interviewed one of the students and his parents at their home in Kenton County. The student admitted to making the threats but said he was joking.

Two deputies interviewed the other student and his parents at their home in Boone County. The student showed deputies a Snapcat he sent to other students saying, "Don't come to school tomorrow," followed by a green gun emoji and a dynamite emoji.

Both students are charged with second-degree terroristic threatening. It's a Class D felony.

The teens were taken to the Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Both were due in juvenile court on Tuesday morning.