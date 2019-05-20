Not guilty plea entered for Garrard County teacher accused of driving drunk to work

The attorney for a Garrard County teacher accused of driving to work drunk and causing a collision on school grounds entered a not guilty plea in court Monday.

Belinda Vance (Lincoln County Detention Center)

Belinda Vance, 39, was not in court Monday during her arraignment. She is accused of getting in a single-vehicle collision at Paint Lick Elementary School on April 24.

Lancaster police say Vance went into school after the collision, and no one was injured. Police say the principal reported her to police for being possibly under the influence. Vance is accused of taking debris from the crash and throwing it in a side dumpster.

Officers performed a breathalyzer test, and Vance blew a .198, which is more than double the legal limit. She also failed a field sobriety test.

Garrard County Superintendent Corey Keith said Vance is suspended pending an investigation.