Not guilty plea entered for Harrison County man accused of raping girl, 12, at gunpoint

A man accused in a Harrison County rape case faced a judge for the first time Monday afternoon to answer to his charges.

Jonathan Carpenter (Left), Hezekiah Hockensmith (Right) (Photos: Bourbon County Detention Center)

A not guilty plea was entered in for 19-year-old Jonathan Carpenter in court Monday in the case. He is charged with first-degree rape and sodomy.

Kentucky State Police arrest records say 19-year-old Hezekiah Hockensmith drove a 12-year-old girl away from a relative's house while 18-year-old Jonathan Carpenter was sitting inside the vehicle on May 31.

Troopers say Carpenter showed a pistol and told the girl to perform sex acts with him.

The report states Hockensmith would park the vehicle at his home while Carpenter would rape the victim inside despite the girl refusing to go into the bedroom. Carpenter would hold the pistol to the 12-year-old's head before raping her.

Hockensmith would admit in an interview with troopers that he could hear what he described as sex coming from inside the home.

The victim was reported missing, and Hockensmith would later drop her off at a gas station.

Hockensmith bonded out of jail following his arrest. He faces charges of complicity to both counts.