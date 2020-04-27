Not guilty plea entered for husband accused of killing Richmond woman

A not guilty plea has been entered for a Madison County murder suspect.

Glenn Jackson appeared in front of a judge Monday in a video arraignment.

Richmond police charged Glenn Jackson in his wife's, Ella Jackson, murder. She disappeared this past October.

Police say a significant amount of Ella's blood in Glenn 's trunk.

According to the arrest citation. Ella wrote in her diary that if death looked like an accident, her husband was responsible. Her body has not been found.

Glenn Jackson is due in court again on May 6.