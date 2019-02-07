Not guilty plea entered for man accused of fighting Lexington police

A not guilty plea was entered in a Fayette County courtroom Thursday on behalf of Christopher Janes, the man accused of fighting with Lexington police on Wednesday.

Janes appeared via video from the Fayette County Detention Center, in an arraignment that lasted only a couple of minutes.

Janes faces a handful of charges, some felonies, after the altercation with officers. It all started Wednesday when police stopped to check out a car they say was stopped and facing the wrong way on Thunderstick Drive.

Investigators say Janes, who was driving the car, began acting suspiciously and tried to run away as officers were questioning him. A fight between Janes and three officers then broke out, with one officer suffering a broken leg during the scuffle.

According to his arrest citation, police found a loaded handgun between the driver’s seat and center console in Janes' car, as well as a half-full open container of bourbon and a makeshift crack pipe, along with additional drug paraphernalia.

In court, Janes was quiet as the judge appointed a public defender to represent him. That attorney entered a not guilty plea for Janes on his seven charges.

Janes' bond is set at $10,000. During the hearing, the judge refused to reduce it, saying Janes is a danger to the community.

Janes is due back in court on Feb. 12.

