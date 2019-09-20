Second person wanted in connection to murder of man in Frankfort parking garage

Frankfort police have announced another person is wanted in connection to a murder case more than two weeks after a man was shot to death in a city parking garage.

Police have an arrest warrant out for Nena Washington, 39, of Frankfort for murder-complicity in the death of 24-year-old Coty Lee Brumback.

This announcement comes on the same day a judge entered a not guilty plea for Antonio Bolling, the man accused of killing Brumback and his dog.

Bolling's court appearance was brief, and he didn't speak while in the courtroom as Judge Thomas Wingate looked to move the case to trial.

Police said the shooting was a continuation of an argument that started earlier in the evening, and Bolling followed Brumback and his friends into the parking garage on Sept. 4.

Bolling is charged with murder, cruelty to animals, tampering with evidence, being a persistent felony offender and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He remains in the Franklin County Detention Center where he is being held on a $1 million bond.

If you have any information on Washington's whereabouts, you are asked to call Frankfort Crime Stoppers at (502) 875-8648. There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to Washington's arrest.