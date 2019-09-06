Not guilty plea entered for murder suspect in Savannah Spurlock case

The man accused of murder in Savannah Spurlock's death appeared in court for the first time since a grand jury indicted him on the charge.

David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock.

David Sparks appeared in Garrard Circuit Court where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf on three charges. He faces counts of murder, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse in the case.

Troopers say Spurlock went to Sparks' home on Price Court in Garrard County on the night she disappeared Jan. 4. She was seen on surveillance leaving a Lexington bar. Sparks told authorities he fell asleep, and when he woke up, Spurlock wasn't at the home.

Authorities found her body in July with a rug and garbage bags. That rug and garbage bags matched the material that was found in Sparks' home. Police believe Sparks took the rug and garbage bags from his home, buried her in those and bound her hands and feet.

Detectives found blood in Sparks' home, and it matched Spurlock's DNA. Detectives also found evidence at the burial site on Fall Lick Road which matched what was found in Sparks' home. They believe Sparks went to his parents' home in the evening of Jan. 4 and returned in the early morning hours of Jan. 5.

The grave was shallow, as it was less than two feet deep. She was found naked.

The detective also testified that Sparks texted his sister Jan. 4 asking where she bought a rug so he could purchase a new one. He would be seen on surveillance video at a Walmart in Richmond where he purchased the same type of rug he is accused of using to bury Spurlock.

Family members and friends of Spurlock filled three rows of the courtroom for the arraignment, many of whom were involved in searching for Spurlock after her disappearance.

"I am just a searcher," says Terry Graves. "I have become friends, Cecil [Savannah Spurlock's father,] is a brother to me now. So, he asked me to be here. I am going to be here to support the family."

Sparks' next court appearance is scheduled for November 1, as there was more time needed for the discovery phase.