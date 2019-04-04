Not guilty plea entered for suspect charged with murder, rape of Madison Co. woman

Attorneys for the man now facing charges of murder and rape in the overdose death of a Madison County woman, entered a plea of not guilty for their client on Thursday.

Rodney Elam was arrested in January, initially charged with assault and trafficking meth. Police say he was seen on surveillance carrying the unresponsive body of 18-year-old Sarah Boyken into the restroom of a Berea McDonald's back in January.

Investigators say Elam waited 25 minutes before getting a manager, who called 911. Boyken would later die at the hospital.

According to police, Elam told officers the two were going to get high together after meeting on the internet, and he would provide the methamphetamine.

Elam spoke to WKYT while in jail after his initial arrest and said he was trying to help her.

“I had walked her in there thinking she had to use the bathroom. She was holding onto me walking in there just fine.”

The arrest report from the day of the 911 call said Boyken suffered kidney and liver damage along with neurological damage because of a lack of oxygen.

A grand jury recently indicted Elam on additional charges of murder and rape.

Prosecutors said there is a lot of evidence to go through, so the next hearing in the case isn't until June 6th.

After court, Elam's attorneys said they had just recently received his case and didn't yet have a comment.

