Not guilty plea entered for woman accused in crash that killed three

Months later, it’s still not clear if the woman who police say caused a crash that killed three people is competent to stand trial.

Despite a pending competency report, however, the judge in Tammy Rodriguez’s case decided to go ahead with an arraignment on Thursday. A not guilty plea was entered on Rodriguez’s behalf.

Rodriguez’s case has been delayed twice. The first time was so she could receive medical care, and the second time was due to a pending competency report.

In January, the judge expected Rodriguez’s competency report to be completed by Thursday for her arraignment, but that report is still pending. The psychological evaluation was ordered four months ago.

Back in September, investigators say Tammy Rodriguez was trying to get away from police when the collided with oncoming traffic. Police say she was under the influence at the time of the crash.

Three people died, including her sister. Rodriguez faces several charges in Fayette County, including three counts of murder, one count of assault, one count of wanton endangerment, and for having no driver’s license.

Rodriguez also faces charges in Winchester where police say the chase started.

