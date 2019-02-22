Not guilty plea entered for former UK student in crash that killed 4-year-old

A former University of Kentucky student indicted on a count of reckless homicide appeared in court for the first time since a deadly September crash in Lexington.

Jacob Heil, who was a freshman during the fall semester at UK, is accused of being under the influence when his vehicle hit 4-year-old Marco Shemwell near Kroger Field on the day of a Kentucky football game. Shemwell would die from injuries sustained in the crash.

The 18-year-old remained silent in the courtroom as a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf during the Friday morning hearing in Lexington.

Police say Heil admitted to officers he drank two beers a couple hours before the crash. His blood-alcohol content was .05, which is below the legal limit for people above 21 but above the legal limit for an 18-year-old. His arrest citation said the UK freshman had "a strong odor of alcoholic beverages, red bloodshot watery eyes and showed signs of impairment on field sobriety tests."

Heil is no longer enrolled at UK. He was a pledge at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. The fraternity closed its UK chapter following the deadly crash.

A pre-trial date is set for Mar. 7 with a status hearing later that month. Heil is expected to be back in court for both.