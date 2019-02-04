'Not guilty' pleas entered for three Lincoln teachers accused of abusing special-needs student

Three women accused of abusing a special-needs student at a Lincoln County High School answered to their charges in court on Monday.

Janie Hasty, Teresa Sparkman and Rebecca Spurlock appeared in court for their arraignment on charges of criminal abuse.

As we first reported last month, a criminal summons for teacher Rebecca Spurlock said teacher's aide Janie Hasty punched the student, who is autistic and non-verbal.

Police say Hasty and another aide, Teresa Sparkman, then twisted the student's arm, pulled him off the floor and shoved him. The documents say Spurlock did nothing to intervene.

Hasty and Sparkman were both fired by the school district. Spurlock was reassigned to the student support center.

Krystal Freeman, a friend of the victim's family, said in an email to WKYT, "As a friend of the victim's family, a mother of a nonverbal autistic child, and a Lincoln county resident I am completely outraged by the incident that took place with the Lincoln County school employees.

"Not only am I outraged by the fact that Rebecca Spurlock kept her job, but I'm also infuriated that these women were only issued summons for a violent hate crime against a mentally disabled child. "

WKYT reached out to the superintendent on Monday to see if Spurlock was still employed; however, he did not return our call.

Their attorney entered not guilty pleas in court. Their next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18. It's scheduled as a pre-trial conference.