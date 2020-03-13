Not playing in Sweet 16 a 'bitter pill to swallow' for GRC hoops

With the Girls' and Boys' Sweet 16 tournaments on hold and possibly cancelled, it's heartbreaking for anyone who loves high school athletics, but especially for the folks at George Rogers Clark High School.

Photo: GRC Hoops

The Cardinals had both their boys and girls basketball programs win their respective 10th Region tournaments. For Josh Cook and his team and every other team in the commonwealth, it is a bitter pill to swallow.

"Well you hate it for the kids, because the kids work so hard for you and they give you everything they possibly can," said Cook. "But at the end of the day, I try to stay positive and try to understand this is something that just happened and we need to be supportive through this process."

"We need to support the people who make decisions and do what they ask us to do and as a society with everybody we need to try to get through it," said the Cardinals head man.

The GRC girls were actually in Rupp Arena on Thursday watching South Laurel play Sacred Heart because the Lady Cardinals were scheduled to play the winner. Coach Robbie Graham told his team about the devastating news.

"It was tough," said Graham. "It was very emotional for them, of course, especially for my two seniors but as I told them we understand. It is much bigger than us and much bigger than the game of basketball. This is about life. This is about our society and our world so I respect the decision that was made and it is what it is."