‘Nothing but problems’ Scott County community voice concerns over landfill

The Scott County community say they are fed up with a landfill that they say is causing health hazards, constant smells, and the mountain of trash continuing to grow.

On Thursday the Scott County Fiscal Court listened the public’s thoughts on the problem at a hearing at Scott County High school – many who came with frustrations of smells and unsafe conditions on the roadway near the landfill.

The Central Kentucky Landfill, owned by Waste Services of the Bluegrass located on Double Culvert Road, has been the long-time home of Scott County’s waste. With an agreement later, dozens of central Kentucky cities trash has also been taken to the dump. Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Covington says 86% of the trash now coming in comes from Fayette County creating more garbage than the facility can handle. He says he has expressed that concern to Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

In 2012 the landfill filed for expansion because of the extra intake -- later being denied. Now the landfill is no longer able to maintain the trash it holds and in-turn catching the attention of those that live nearby.

“This isn’t what we want in our towns, this isn’t what we want in our city, and this isn’t what we want in our backyards,” said one resident during the hearing.

Those who live near the landfill say they smell the fumes from the trash from miles away – creating health concerns for many. Others say they are worried about the constant traffic traveling on the road. In 2016 a waste truck used by the company was involved in a deadly crash on the road killing a local Scott County man.

“It’s a shame that my future generations should have to live with an economic and health disaster because everyone was unwilling to discover other sustainable options,” said another community member.

Now the capacity of trash has been reached, and the fiscal court has two options. They can either eliminate future capacity by not allowing more trash in the landfill or reduce capacity by allowing less trash.

“Our citizens shouldn’t have to put up with that type of continued odor issues, and the things that come along with it,” Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Covington told WKYT.

Neighbors expressed their concerns, saying the landfill has been “nothing but problems.”

Scott County has amended its solid waste plans. An environmentalist attorney has been hired to help find a solution.

The Fiscal Court says they will take the input from Thursday’s hearing and organize it in categories to move forward with plans towards the situation. It is unknown when a final decision will be made.