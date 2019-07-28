Notice an animal in a hot car? Here’s what you’re legally allowed to do

Animal Control Officers are asking people to be considerate and think before leaving your pet in a car.

Officers responded to a call of a dog left in a car at Nicholasville Road and New Circle Road Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

They told WKYT when someone passing by notices animals left in cars, there is only one thing they are legally able to do.

“Anytime you see an animal in a car and you feel like it’s in distress or it could be a situation where the animal could be in distress you can always call our dispatch,” said Animal Control worker Jai Hamilton.

In the state of Kentucky, it is not illegal to leave your pet in the car, however, it is illegal to leave an animal in a situation that is likely to cause them harm.

If you notice an animal in a car drooling, panting or vomiting excessively, call 911 or animal control.

