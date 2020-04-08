'Nourish Lexington' handing out free meals

Many people in need are getting free meals today, April 8, due to a partnership in Lexington.

"Nourish Lexington" is a partnership between a group of of Lexington organizations and individuals

According to their website, the group utilizes skills of recently laid off or furloughed hospitality workers to make meals for people who need access to food. The meals are then distributed to food insecure families and individuals in the community.

Meal distribution starts today. Currently they are distributing at FoodChain on West Sixth Street and Whitaker Bank Ball Park on Legends Lane. Distribution begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. It should be noted, the ballpark location will only distribute food April 8 - April 10. People arriving for meals are encouraged to practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet away from anyone else in line.

Workers helping prepare the meals are being paid $60 for each four hour shift and $30 for each two hour shift.

If you want to donate or help make meals, you can find more information on Nourish Lexington's website..

