Nowhere to recycle your old newspapers? The Kentucky Wildlife Center will take them off your hands

Earlier this week, Lexington officials announced the city was temporarily suspending paper recycling, citing "changes in the global marketplace" for recycled materials.

Animal rescuers at the Kentucky Wildlife Center saw an opportunity to help with the situation, while also helping to take care of their wild animals.

The center is currently accepting clean newspapers that can be used to line the animals' enclosures or just give them something to play with.

"We believe firmly in conservation, both with the animals and of the environment," said Ryan Davis, marketing director for the center. "We probably won't be able to take in everything, but anything that we can reuse, we will certainly do so, and anything that we can get to other rescue rehabilitators or dog rescues or cat rescues, anybody else that can use it."

Used newspapers can be brought to the center, located at 4270 Georgetown Rd. in Lexington.