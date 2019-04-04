'Nuclear material safe' after potential chemical leak at national nuclear facility

All nuclear material is safe and employees are going back to work as normal after authorities with the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee said there was a chemical leak Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. Thursday after sensors indicated a potential release of hydrogen fluoride. No one was hurt, and evacuees were relocated to another building at Y-12 until emergency workers declared the area safe.

A statement from Y-12 said there was no impact to the public in the area of the complex as a result of the potential leak.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, hydrogen fluoride is a liquid or gas chemical that creates strong fumes and can cause severe burns on contact. Breathing in the chemical can cause heart and lung problems.

However, hydrogen fluoride is safe in small amounts. Traces are found in the air, and it is added to tap water for dental health.