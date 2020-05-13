Number of COVID-19 cases climbs as testing ramps up

As COVID-19 testing ramps up in Kentucky, the number of confirmed cases will climb.

(MGN)

We are looking at more than 6,800 patients in Kentucky. The governor announced the ten new deaths Tuesday, bringing the state's death too to 321.

The good news is that more than a third of all patients have recovered.

You can see the 191 new COVID-19 cases mapped out on this graph:

And look at the levels when we add in the three-day average, overall, our number of new cases appears to be leveling out.

However, in Warren County, that's where Bowling Green is, their numbers are particularly troubling. 95 employees at Med Center Health in Bowling Green have tested positive for coronavirus since mid-March. That's part of the reason we're seeing Warren County in our top ten.

They passed Fayette County several weeks ago and they've been second in the state for most coronavirus cases for about two weeks, right behind Jefferson County.

Tuesday, the governor said eight children in Warren County tested positive for coronavirus, including a toddler.