Number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky continues to grow

There are now at least 125 cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

We've also learned of the fourth person to die in connection to the virus.

The counties affected by COVID-19 stretch from Western Kentucky, to Eastern Kentucky, all the way up to Northern Kentucky.

We found out about the state's first case in Harrison County two and a half weeks ago. And look at how the numbers have grown.

Monday alone, we learned about 25 new cases.

Harrison County is still one of the top five counties in the state with confirmed COVID-19 cases, but jefferson county is number one with 35 cases.

Fayette County is a distant second with 14.

So far in our state, more than 1,800 people have been tested for coronavirus.

If you take the total number of Kentuckians, that works out to one person tested out of every 2,368.

We expect even more Kentuckians will be tested and that total number will grow.