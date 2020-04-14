Number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky passes 2K mark

COVID-19 cases in Kentucky have passed the 2,000 mark.

As testing becomes more available, many areas are likely to see an increase in cases as well.

The map is starting to fill in here. There are now fewer than 20 counties without a confirmed case.

Governor Beshear has said we have coronavirus cases in every county in our commonwealth and it's just a matter of time and testing to show that. Testing is becoming more widespread by the day and that is starting to show when you look at the top ten counties in our state with the most confirmed cases.

Fayette County has consistently been the second-highest, we're up to 197 cases.

Health department leaders are cautiously optimistic that we're slowing down, but they all say it's still too early to know.

Jefferson County remains the county with the most cases, more than double Fayette County.