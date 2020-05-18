Number of Fayette County COVID-19 cases up to 552

The number of COVID-19 cases in Fayette County is now up to a total is 552.

The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. says the update is the weekend's numbers combined with Monday's. No new deaths were reported. The death toll is at 12.

Friday, health dept. 532 reported cases and two more COVID-19 related inmates deaths at the Federal Medical Center. According to the Bureau of Prison's website, 207 inmates and 6 staff have tested positive.

The LFCHD reports 46% of the county's patients have recovered.

The state's current official COVID-19 totals are 7,688 cases and 334 deaths.