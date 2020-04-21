Number of Kentucky COVID-19 cases tops 3K

The number of confirmed COVID-19 in cases in Kentucky has topped 3,000.

At his latest news conference, Governor Andy Beshear also announced six more deaths, bring the state's total to 154.

Health leaders, at least in Fayette County, are saying they're cautiously optimistic we're seeing a slow in the spread.

[MORE: No new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington on Monday]

Let's take a look at the latest numbers.

The state has more than 3,000 cases now.

Jefferson County has the most by far, more than 800 people have COVID-19 there. Second behind them, is Fayette County, with about a quarter the number of patients.

Kenton, Daviess, and Hopkins round out the top five.

We still have a relatively low number of confirmed cases here, when you compare us with our neighbors: